Rajinikanth made his debut in the acting world in the year 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal. It has been 44 years since Rajinikanth made his debut in the entertainment world and there has been no looking back for the megastar.

With his back-to-back power-packed and superlative performances, Rajini carved a niche for himself in the South Indian as well as Hindi film industry. He is an epitome of talent, superstardom, success and inspiration.

#44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM: Rajinikanth Completes 44 Years In The Film Industry; Fans Go Gaga Praising The Thalaivar
#44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM: Rajinikanth Completes 44 Years In The Film Industry; Fans Go Gaga Praising The Thalaivar

Even after 44 years, Rajinikanth is unstoppable. His fans fondly and respectfully address him as Thailavar. Rajini is 68 now, but he works dedicatedly and excitedly like he is in his 20s and that’s what makes him people’s favourite.

As Rajinikanth completed 44 years in the film industry, his fans took to Twitter and started trending the hashtag #44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM with heartwarming and lovely messages for the superstar.

Director Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, “Proud To Share 44 Years of #Rajinism Common DP!

44 years of Super Stardom… The only one…Super one… Thalaivaaa 🙏

#44YearsOfRajinismCDP
#Thalaivar #Superstar
@rajinikanth

@RIAZtheboss”

Check out some more tweets:

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in a film titled Darbar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here