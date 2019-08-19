44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM: Rajinikanth Completes 44 Years In The Film Industry; Fans Go Gaga Praising The Thalaivar

Rajinikanth made his debut in the acting world in the year 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal. It has been 44 years since Rajinikanth made his debut in the entertainment world and there has been no looking back for the megastar.

With his back-to-back power-packed and superlative performances, Rajini carved a niche for himself in the South Indian as well as Hindi film industry. He is an epitome of talent, superstardom, success and inspiration.

Even after 44 years, Rajinikanth is unstoppable. His fans fondly and respectfully address him as Thailavar. Rajini is 68 now, but he works dedicatedly and excitedly like he is in his 20s and that’s what makes him people’s favourite.

As Rajinikanth completed 44 years in the film industry, his fans took to Twitter and started trending the hashtag #44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM with heartwarming and lovely messages for the superstar.

Sir @rajinikanth u are inspiration to many! Role Model to many! Ur Style is unique and inspires and make over many Wish you a #44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM of working in various industry from #RamCharan fans #SyeRaaTeaser pic.twitter.com/hrBlj9Ve0s — Mr.C Tinku (@Ramcharanactor) August 18, 2019

Came silently opening the gate & till today giving us only extreme happiness ❤️❤️❤️ #44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM pic.twitter.com/S7TXv4NJr6 — Rajinifans.com (@rajinifans) August 18, 2019

The romance expressed by SuperStar has an Unique space in #Rajinism#44YrsOfUnmatchableRAJINISM pic.twitter.com/yZhB5smU2S — Troll Killerz (@troll_killerz) August 18, 2019

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in a film titled Darbar.

