#17VictoriousYearsOfAlluArjun: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who made his debut back in 2003 on this very day with K.Raghavendra Rao’s directorial Gangotri has been ruling hearts since then with his performances. The fan base of Telugu heartthrob who was last seen early this year in blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapuramloo isn’t limited to just Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Allu Arjun has a huge fan following all across India and also abroad. The 36-year old star apart from his powerful performances is also known for his dance and style.

#17VictoriousYearsOfAlluArjun: Fans Pour In Their Love With Heartfelt Wishes For Telugu Superstar
It was only yesterday the Telugu star donated 1.25 crore to states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala for Coronavirus Pandemic following which his fans and followers applauded him.

On completion of 17 years in the film industry, Allu Arjun’s fans from all over took to Twitter to pour in their love for their favourite star with heartfelt messages, as they assured to trend their tweets with #17VictoriousYearsOfAlluArjun.

On the work front, amidst lockdown, Allu Arjun is busy with preparations of his next which has been tentatively titled AA20. The film is touted to be an action thriller which will be helmed by Allu Arjun’s filmmaker friend, Sukumar.

As per reports, AA20 is on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The Allu Arjun starrer has Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist and Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

