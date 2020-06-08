Rajasthani Folk Singer Kutle Khan On Music Industry After Lockdown: “We Will Have To Definitely Adjust To A New Working Style According To The New Situation”

Rajasthani folk singer Kutle Khan says the music industry has suffered adversely with growing financial losses due to the shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. He feels only time will show how the industry will get back on track in the future.

“The lockdown has given me time and helped me create new music, as well as work on improvising and making changes to my previous pieces. However, during this lockdown, our industry has also suffered adversely due to the financial losses,” Khan told IANS, while opening up about his lockdown experience.

“I am making up for lost time, due to my busy schedule and travelling, I used to hardly get to spend time with my family but now I am focusing completely on them and ensuring that I am around. I am also finishing up some pending work as I realised the importance and I think I should finish them given that I have the time,” he added.

It’s been almost two months since the lockdown was announced, bringing the whole entertainment industry to a standstill. The COVID-19 pandemic not only meant gloomy days for film business and live entertainment gigs, but also had a domino effect on the livelihoods of thousands of people associated with showbiz.

The popular folk singer feels a new era awaits us post the pandemic.

“I don’t know how things will turn out post the pandemic. I guess we will have to wait and see how things unfold. Let time decide the future, but we will have to definitely adjust to a new working style according to the new situation,” he said.

At the moment, he is working on “new songs and thinking of ways to incorporate the current scenario into my music”.

Kutle found fame by taking authentic folk music of Rajasthan to international fame, courting global recognition. The multi-talented folk musician is known for collaborating with bands and international artists, and has his own The Kutle Khan Project. He has shared the stage with leading musicians like Amit Trivedi, Kailash Kher, Susheela Raman and Midival Punditz.

Amid the pandemic, the artist feels it is important to stay connected with the fans.

“During these tough times, where we have to practice social distancing and stay indoors, I think it is extremely important to stay connected virtually, not only with your friends and family but also with your audience and listeners. For an artist, his audience is a part of his extended family,” said the singer, who recently performed virtually at #WeekendLive by Oaksmith Gold Glasses.

Talking about the experience, he said: “The experience of performing was wonderful. I got a chance to reach out to my audience and stay connected with them during the hard times.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!