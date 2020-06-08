Raj Kundra’s Mushy Wishes For Wifey Shilpa Shetty On Her Birthday Are Making Us Melt Into A Puddle

After a whirlwind romance, Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on the 22nd of November, 2009. Ever since the couple has on several occasions doodled out couple goals like no other. And today, as Shilpa celebrates her 45th birthday, hubby Raj has the mushiest wishes for her.

Taking to his official social media handle, Raj Kundra shared a montage video of pictures of himself and Shilpa Shetty. But what has us melting into a puddle is the caption that Raj gave to the video.

Captioning the video for Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra wrote, “You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty.” He signed off as ‘your hubby’.”

While we are melting into a puddle already, one can only imagine the joy that Shilpa Shetty is feeling as her hubby expresses his love for her in such an unabashed manner. Check out Raj Kundra’s post here:

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are currently under isolation at their Mumbai residence along with their kids, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Raj Kundra. Shilpa has been a part of several successful films in the ’90s and 2000s like Baazigar, Dhadkan and many more. But it was her stint and win in the British reality show, Big Brother that gave her global recognition.

Shamita Shetty too took to her social media handle to share the warmest wishes for her sister Shilpa Shetty, who she refers to as ‘Munki’.

Here’s Koimoi wishing one of the fittest actresses in the industry a very happy 45th birthday!

