PM Narendra Modi Is Mighty Pleased With The Latest Rendition Of His Favourite Mantra Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the new rendition of his favourite mantra ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ performed by India’s legendary violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam along with London Symphony Orchestra and other Indian Artists.

“Brilliant rendition! Conveys the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam well. Great effort by those who are a part of this,” PM tweeted.

Modi reacted after being tagged in a tweet posted by Subramanian on May 22, saying: “I’ve released Bharat Symphony – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam with London Symphony Orchestra & legendary artists Pt. Jasraj, Pt Birju Maharaj, Begum Parveen Sultana, K J Yesudas, SPB, Kavita. I’m dedicating this to our country & our honorable PM @narendramodi ji.”

PM Modi has on various occasions said this mantra on many national and global platforms. It is a Sanskrit phrase that translates to ‘World is one Family’.

