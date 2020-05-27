Ayushmann Khurrana Has The Cutest Reply To Mumbai Police’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Inspired Meme

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has replied to the COVID-19 meme inspired by his upcoming film, “Gulabo Sitabo”, which has been shared by Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police on their official account tweeted a still from the film, featuring Ayushamann Khurrana with his co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

The caption of the Mumbai Police tweet in Marathi, read: “Home is yours, land is yours, choice is yours, but for going out, permission is ours, for your safety. The safest place to stay away from Coronavirus is your haveli. Do not go out without any reason. Stay safe”

Ayushmann Khurrana replied to the Mumbai Police Tweet saying: “Agdi barobar @DGPMaharashtra Police Gharat Surakshik, baher sadhya nahi (absolutely true Maharashtra Police, home/staying indoors is safe, outside isn’t).”

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has used a reference from a Bollywood film to create awareness.

Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like “Main Hoon Na” and “Stree” among many others.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo made its world premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. This move comes from the makers after theaters have been remaining shut amid the Coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown.

