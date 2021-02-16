Miss India 2020 runner up Manya Singh recently hogged the limelight after her inspiring life-story came to light. Now the pictures of Manya arriving in a rickshaw with her family for a felicitation ceremony at her college is going viral on the Internet.

The Femina Miss India 2020 beauty pageant was held on February 10. The event was judged by an eminent jury comprising Falguni Shane Peacock, Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh and Pulkit Samrat. The jury unanimously decided to crown Manasa Varanasi as Miss India World 2020.

While Manika Sheokand from Haryana became Miss Grand India 2020, Manya Singh grabbed the title of Miss India 2020 runner-up. Singh’s inspirational story of childhood struggle and being a daughter of autorickshaw driver to landing the coveted crown took the internet by storm.

Now pictures of Manya Singh arriving in a rickshaw with her family for a felicitation ceremony at her college, Thakur College of Science and Commerce, on Tuesday, is going viral on the web. In the photos and videos, Manya was seen calming her emotional parents who whose eyes are welled up with happy tears. Take a look at the pictures below:

Hailing from a humble background, Manya Singh was born in Mumbai and raised in the small town of Hata-Kushinagar district- in Uttar Pradesh. The 19-year-old during an interview with news agency PTI revealed that she felt too distant from her dreams. So she ran away from her village to Mumbai after completing her high school education.

She said, “I took a train from Gorakhpur to Mumbai and arrived at Kurla station. I was born in Kandivali so I immediately came to the area. When a girl runs away, people start talking about you. This isn’t only limited to Uttar Pradesh but across the country. Naturally, my parents were worried. When I called my father, he started crying. In a broken voice, he asked me what I was doing there all alone. But I had to run away.”

Soon after she took up a job in Pizza outlet, which helped her to get through Junior college. She said, “I would mop the floor, do dishes, and also sleep in the storeroom. On the job, I observed how people carried themselves, how they’d dress up, talk to each other. It was a massive learning for me for the entire year that I worked there.” Later, she took up a job in a call centre and funded her college education.

Despite her situation, Manya Singh never gave up on her dreams. She said, “My parents were gobsmacked and felt I had gone crazy. ’People like us don’t even dream, and you’re thinking of Miss India crown?’ they said. My father would always tell me, there are more heels in my bag than books! Somewhere they were scared because I didn’t even have a Plan B.”

She also said, “I heard their insecurities, respected their fears but didn’t lose hope. When they saw me work hard, then the way they supported me, it became my strength.”

