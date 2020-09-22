Marathi Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar Succumbs To COVID-19 At 79

It’s a sad day for lovers of Marathi cinema. Renowned film actress of Marathi and Hindi cinema as well as theatre personality Ashalata Wabgaonkar is no more. The actress breathed her last today morning after battling COVID-19 for the last four-day, She was 79 at the time of her death.

Wabgaonkar was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital in Satara last weekend. As per reports, Wabgaonkar’s last rites will be performed in Satara itself.

Actress Renuka Shahane shared the sad news about Ashalata Wabgaonkar on Twitter. She wrote, “Today has been a frustrating day. Kovidni took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me by saying “Baby”. A heartfelt tribute” (translated in google)

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच “बाळा” म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

As per reports, Ashalata Wabgaonkar was recently in Satara to shoot for a Marathi TV serial titled Aai Kalubai. Reportedly, the actress along with around 20 members of the crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Ashalata started her acting career by doing theatre, primarily in Marathi and Konkani plays. Wabgaonkar make her debut in the Hindi film industry with Basu Chatterjee’s Apne Paraye. She has featured in films like Ankush, Ahista Ahista, Shaukeen, Woh Saat Din, Namak Halaal and several others. Her Marathi filmography includes the likes of Umbartha, Navri Mile Navryala and Vahinichi Maya are also part of her repertoire of work.

May Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s soul rest in peace.

