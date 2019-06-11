WWE Superstar John Cena Joins Fast & Furious Franchise!

Both Fast & Furious franchise and John Cena, are widely popular in India and have gained a tremendous fan following over the years. Speaking about the franchise, it has a history of featuring wrestling star in the form of Dwayne Johnson, who fetched an immense love. Now with WWE superstar John Cena joining the list, the excitement has also increased further.

Recently, John Cena posted a tweet and officially declared about joining the franchise. The professional wrestler and actor tweeted, “For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family.”

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019

In April, actor Vin Diesel hinted that wrestler-actor John Cena is coming aboard for the ninth instalment of “Fast & Furious“.

Diesel uploaded a video on Instagram. He talks about the film and his co-star late Paul Walker, who died in car crash in 2013. Towards the end of the video, Cena appeared into the frame wearing a blue suit. The actors even shared a smile with each other.

“Guys, as you know I’m always thinking Fast, and I’m always thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty. I know this sounds crazy but every blue moon I feel like Pablo (Paul) up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for truth. Today, someone came by that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me. All love,” Diesel said.

Cena had earlier expressed his desire to join the team of “Fast and Furious” saying “it would be a dream to get the opportunity”.

Launched in 2001, the franchise is about illegal street racing, heists and espionage. The ninth part is scheduled to release in 2020.

