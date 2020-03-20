WWE: Daniel Bryan Hints At Quitting Full Time Wrestling!

Over the years, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has produced several superstars and it’s carrying forward the legacy. Amongst the current generation of wrestling stars, Daniel Bryan is one such name, whose graph of success is quite impressive. From kick-starting the ‘Yes’ movement to sporting a wild beard, Bryan is one unusual wrestler of the amidst the other big guns.

Speaking about Daniel Bryan, there’s a piece of bad news for all his fans as the pro-wrestler himself has spilled the beans about his retirement as a full-time wrestler but there’s a sigh of relief as he added that he’s not quitting it entirely. He was talking on this week’s Bellas Podcast.

He quotes, “WWE has been great and they’re giving me six weeks of maternity leave, which so few places in the United States do,” he said. “So I’ll get to be at home, but after that, it’s not long until my contract is up. We’ve been talking about what we do from there but to me, in my mind, I think I’m just done being a full-time wrestler.”

He further adds, “I will always love wrestling, and I will always want to do wrestling, but when I say ‘always want to do wrestling,’ that means maybe once a month, or once every couple of months.”

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 36, which was slated to take place at Raymond James Stadium of Florida, on April 5th, is now shifted to WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida. As a precautionary measure for preventing the spread of coronavirus, the event will take place only in front of essential personnel, thus leaving out the live audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!