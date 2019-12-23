When Will Smith & Tom Holland Met For The First Time BUT With A Twist

Tom Holland’s new movie, Spies of Disguise, is all set to release soon on 27th December, co-starring Will Smith. Tom plays a young scientific genius who accidentally turns a spy, played by Will Smith, into a pigeon. Despite working on the movie together, Will and Tom had never met each other in real life until they got together to participate in an escape room challenge. Tom and Will put out a video of the experience and it might be the funniest thing you see today.

The video begins with a chat between Tom and Will, as they talk about how crazy it is that they’ve never met in real life. But Tom says that he feels like he already knows Will since he’s been watching his movies all his life.

Tom also speaks on the character he’s playing in Spies of Disguise. After Will tells him that it’s because he just looks really smart, Tom says, “I look like a super nerdy guy.”

But, Will says, “Not nerdy. No, you definitely don’t look nerdy you got some sexy vibes going. It’s not nerdy, you just look like one of those guys [that] knows so much more than everybody else.”

The video is full of must-see moments, like Tom dancing to disco music and almost punching Will due to a hilarious jump-scare!

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

“Spies in Disguise,” an animated spy comedy-adventure set in the slick, high-octane, globe-trotting world of international espionage. “Spies in Disguise” is directed by Troy Quane and features the voice talents of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka.

Fox Studios India’s Spies in Disguises releases on 27th December.

