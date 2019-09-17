Tenet: Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia kick start Mumbai schedule with a bang

Interstellar director Christopher Nolan’s next project Tenet is one of the most anticipated Hollywood project currently. Not just the story and the grand ensemble but the Bollywood crossover is what people are extremely excited about. It will be the first time when a Bollywood star will be cast in a Nolan movie and we are sure that everyone is excited to see Dimple Kapadia in the film.

After the long wait and several announcements, the team has finally arrived in India to shoot the Mumbai schedule. The team along with Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia and were spotted near Gateway Of India for the same.









After three days of prep, the team started shooting at around 4 am on Monday. The shoot began at a popular cafe in Colaba and later moved to a spot near an art-deco theatre in the area. The team also shot in a nearby club to film another sequence featuring a restaurant. “A lot of the scenes were shot on the streets. Nolan is shooting on 65 mm Imax cameras and even filmed near the Gateway of India. The makeshift hotel created outside a SoBo five-star will also be used in a day or two. Three luxury SUVs were parked in the vicinity for the actors to use for commute,” adds a source present at the location.”

Although not many details about the film have been revealed, it is said that the film is the follow-up to Nolan’s Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk. Advertised as an action epic film, Tenet will be filmed across seven countries. Dimple will essay a pivotal role of an old woman in the film.

