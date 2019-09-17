The Suicide Squad 2 Director James Gunn: “I’m Simply Focused On MAKING The Greatest Movie”

A few days ago, James Gunn shared the new cast of sequel of 2016 film The Suicide Squad. The fans can’t keep calm since the day the news of star cast of The Suicide Squad 2 came out. Everyone wants to know more about the film and how James is planning to make this one.

A fan on Twitter asked James Gunn to reveal the roles the cast of The Suicide Squad 2 will be playing. James replied that he isn’t sure if this information will be out for a long time or not. A fan asked the director, “@JamesGunn, I am blown away by the cast on #TSS but if you don’t mind me asking. When can we really expect to hear about their roles specifically? I’d love it if you would answer my tweet. Thanks!🌟”

James Gunn replied, “Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honesty, I don’t know if we’ll officially release character info for a long long while to come.”

He also tweeted, “Right now I’m simply focused on MAKING the greatest movie I can, not promoting it or sharing info about it. And working on Suicide Squad – a property I’ve loved for many, many years – is truly a dream come true.”

