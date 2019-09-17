VIDEO: After Ranu Mondal, This Uber Cab Driver Is Winning The Hearts With Kumar Sanu’s Nazar Ke Saamne

Move over Ranu Mondal, there is new Kumar Sanu in town. After Ranu’s video went viral on the Internet here’s an Uber cab driver who’s currently winning hearts online. A passenger in Lucknow posted a video of his cab driver, Vinod ji singing Kumar Sanu’s ‘Nazar Ke Saamne’ from the most loved movie of the millennium, Aashiqui.

An uber passenger and Twitter user named CrownGaurav posted a video of Vinod ji on Twitter and wrote, “Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber”

Isn’t he brilliant?

The video immediately went viral and had almost seventeen thousand views on it. Ranu got a break by Himesh Reshammiya, we hope someone recognises the talent of Vinod ji and promote him too in the industry.

