Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has recently shared a picture with his daughter, Sistene, showcasing his fun bond with her.

In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen posing with the golf sticks in their hands.

Sylvester Stallone & His Daughter Sistene Twin In Black In This UNMISSABLE Pic
“Getting back into the ‘swing of things’ with Sistine,” Sylvester captioned the photograph.

Twinning in black, Sylvester and Sistene’s picture has garnered a lot of comments from their fans.

One user wrote: “Such a cool picture.”

Another user wrote: “A bonding with the family is must.”

On the film front, Sylvester is currently wooing the audience with his acting stint in “Rambo: Last Blood“. His daughter is also an actress. She made her acting debut as Nicole in the survival horror film “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”.

