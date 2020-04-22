Spider-Man AKA Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s 3-Year-Old Son In The Most Unimaginable Way Ever

Tom Holland aka Spider-Man is the youngest star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has a huge fan following on social media but is a really introvert and private person. He surprised Jimmy Kimmel’s 3-year-old son in the most unimaginable avatar and the little one’s reaction to it is priceless.

Jimmy’s son, Billy was supposed to have a Spider-man themed birthday party this year but coronavirus pandemic crushed all his dreams. But his father somehow managed to get the real Spidey, Tom Holland on board. Yes, you read that right.

Jimmy invited Tom for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday evening and that’s when both of them decided to surprise Billy on a live chat. While ending the interview, Jimmy requested Tom, “I have a favor to ask of you. My son Billy turns three years old today, we watch both of your Spider-Man movies over and over and over again.”

Jimmy continued, “We promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party. Now, of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody’s coming to his party. His party is just us, and I was wondering if you’d say hello to him.”

Tom immediately responded by saying, “Absolutely” and seemed excited. While Jimmy had gone to take his kids, Tom changed into Spidey and wore a red hoodie and Spider-Man gloves. As soon as the kids saw Tom, they were more than delighted. “That is Peter Parker!” said Jane, Jimmy’s daughter and Billy was all smiles.

Giving his introduction to Billy, Tom said, “Billy: “I’m Peter Parker, I live in Queens, New York, where do you live?” Replying to Tom, Jane said, “We live in California!”

Isn’t this surprise the best? Check out the video here:

Tell us in the comments section below if you loved this surprise and would also like to surprise someone just like this.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!