‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Wants You To Try This Martini Made By Stanley Tucci & The Video Has The Recipe Included

Lockdown has made everyone push their limits and try something creative. Chris Evans has shared one such thing done by his Marvel co-star Stanley Tucci. For those who don’t remember, Stanley has played the scientist in Captain America: The First Avenger who created the Super Soldier serum.

We’re sure of how many of your social media timelines must be flooded with people posting their creativity. Chris Evans has shared one such post in which we see Stanley Tucci preparing a Negroni Martini. This popular Italian cocktail is a mashup of gin, vermouth rosso, Campari and orange peel.

Chris Evans shared the video and is all-praises for his Marvel co-star in the post. In his post, Chris reminisces the days of Captain America: The First Avenger during which Stanley impressed the cast with his drink-making skills.

He captions the post as, “I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer. He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there.”

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer. He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020

In the video, we can see Stanley Tucci explaining his fans step by step how to make the exact same Martini. So, if you’re craving for one and have all the ingredients handy, listen to what Captain America has to say and drink it up. Cheers!

