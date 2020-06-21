Scarlett Johansson Feels Paranoid About Health, Says, “There Has Always Been Pressure On Actors To Stay Thin”

Actress Scarlett Johansson says stars now are under more pressure to look thin and has described the situation as “much worse” than before

“There has always been pressure on actors to stay thin. There’s a scene in one of my favourite movies, ‘All About Eve’, where Bette Davis is circling around the room, horribly upset about something, and she picks up a chocolate… puts it down… picks it up again… puts it down again… finally, she gives in and eats it, but only after a huge struggle!” Scarlett Johansson told Candis magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“So even back then, there was the pressure going on. And now, it’s much worse.”

Scarlett Johansson shared that she follows a “natural” diet and said that she like to be “slim but healthy”.

“There’s a weight I like to maintain, which is slim but healthy. But there’s a healthy way to keep to that weight and there’s an unhealthy way.

The “Black Widow” star says she is far too paranoid about her own health.

“I don’t have any comment on how other people choose to live their lives – but for me, I am far too paranoid about my own health to take the road of eating disorders. I’d rather just stay in shape the natural way.”

Scarlett Johansson is guarded about her private life and said that there is a “classy way” of keeping privacy.

“There’s a classy way of going about keeping your privacy. There’s an aggressive way to do it, and there’s a quieter way, and because I am not an aggressive person, I choose just to lie low, which is not that hard to do.

Johansson does not “struggle with my public persona”.

“Because it doesn’t matter to me how people perceive me from afar. Of course it matters how people who know me perceive me, but that’s a different matter.”

