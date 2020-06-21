Harry Styles can rightly be called the internet’s obsession with ladies swooning over the former One Direction member all the time. While the singer has a history of dating some of the most beautiful women, it looks like Styles has still got the hoots for one of his former flames.

If the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, it is being speculated that Harry Styles has been trying to get into the DM’s of model Daisy Lowe, who he was dating over 7 years ago! Allegedly, Harry has been trying to strike up a conversation with his former flame to see if the spark they had can be reignited.

A certain source close to these developments has been quoted by The Sun saying, “Harry is used to getting any woman he desires and he still holds a torch for Daisy. They met years ago through mutual friends and regularly hang out in the same circles. Not only does he think she’s really cool, with her rock and roll background, but he really fancies her too and loves her style. He’s slid into her DMs quite a bit and is open about appreciating her sexy Instagram pics.”

But looks like Harry Style’s bubble is about to burst as the source has further been quoted by the publication saying, “Sadly, she’s five years older than him and while he can more than handle himself with older women, she’s always seen him more as a little brother than a lover.”

As for Daisy Lowe, the model recently split with songwriter beau Jack Penate, and was papped alongside the hunky music producer Christian Langdon. Well, given Harry Styles’ impressive dating history with ladies like Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift, we are sure he will find love soon again!

