Queen Of Pop Madonna Shares The Reason For Cancelling The UK Show

Singer Madonna has cancelled her first London show of Madame X tour after receiving strict orders from her doctor.

The music icon was scheduled to perform the first of 15 shows on Monday at the London Palladium, but due to ill health, she won’t be able to perform, reports deadline.com.

On Saturday, Madonna, 61, posted an Instagram story in which shared that she’s been “plagued” by injuries since the tour kicked off and has been advised by doctors to “rest for a few days”.

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days,” she wrote.

The “Crazy for you” hitmaker added: “As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show.”

