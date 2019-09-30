PICS: Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez’s Massive Engagement Party Cannot Be Missed

There is no second thought when we say that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a true power couple. The two share an amazing chemistry and we totally envy how good the two look together. It was just seven months back when Alex proposed JLo in a dream way and the lovebird have now finally thrown a massic party as well.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the lovebirds had an engagement party in Los Angeles on Friday night. J.Lo’s best friend, and Second Act co-star, Leah Remini was also present for the party and she graced all the JLo fans with some inside pictures of the gala. She posted a stunning selfie with Lopez and captioned it as, “#reunitedanditfeelssogood,” Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, and Angelo Pagan were also spotted in the post.

Carole Bayer Sager also shared a photo with the bride-to-be. She posted a picture and wrote, “With @jlo and @leahremini It happened last night! #engagementparty xc.” Jennifer was seen wearing a one-sleeve, white, ruffled garb for the party. Her hair is parted to the side and she opted for a smouldering smoky eye and minimal makeup look.

Later, Lopez also shared a few mesmerising pictures from the party as well. In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing Alex as well. She captioned the image as, ” Thank you, Carol and Bob, for the most beautifully elegant night…we love you 🌸 💗#engagementparty.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March. Sharing the news, Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, “”She said yes ♥️,” He attached a photo of J.Lo’s hand with a massive sparkler on her ring finger. Lopez posted the same photo, adding, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Talking about her wedding plans, she revealed to ET that, “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans… and we’re talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don’t know yet,” she said, adding that they haven’t even picked a time to tie the knot. “We can’t narrow it down yet.”

