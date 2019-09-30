Leonardo DiCaprio SLAMS World Leaders For ‘Failing To Live Upto Promises’ Of Paris Agreement!

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been actively campaigning against climate change, recently slammed world leaders for not fulfilling their green promises.

At the Global Citizen Festival, DiCaprio condemned politicians who “have failed to live up to the promises” of the Paris Agreement, along with those who have responded to the recent Global Climate Strike by criticizing its leader, 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Last Friday, young people led the world in strike. Millions of individuals did more than simply walk out of their schools and places of employment. They took a stand. They set an example of true leadership that our planet so desperately needs. These young people have said clearly, definitively and without fear, that the time for inaction is over.

“Yet, surprisingly, some have reacted to this movement with insulting tweets and negative talking points individuals that seem to care more about profit and their own self-interests than about your own future. But we know that the climate youth movement is more important and crucial than at any time in human history,” he said.

The “The Wolf Of Wall Street” star added that the scientific community has made this clear, “and unless you live in alternate reality, there is no more time for denial”.

The annual festival was Hosted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness.

