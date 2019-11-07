Kristen Stewart Recalls Days With Robert Pattinson: “We Didn’t Get To Walk Down The Street Holding Hands & It Sucked”

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson were certainly the IT couple of Hollywood during the Twilight days. While the couple made for the most loved and sought after pair, after the portrayal of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, their real-life romance was relatively short-lived.

And now, Kristen Stewart has revisited her days of romance with the man she calls ‘the best’, Robert Pattinson. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the actress was quoted saying, “We were together for years, that was my first (love).”

Kristen was further questioned by the show host on getting married to Robert Pattison, if he proposed to her on one knee. What Stewart said just melted our hearts. “I wanted to… yeah. I don’t know, I’m not a super-duper traditionalist but at the same time … every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

Back in 2016, Stewart had opened up about parting ways with Pattinson where she blamed tabloids for their breakup. The actress said, “You deprive yourself of so many experiences. We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.’ But then, we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked.”

Kristen Stewart also said that because fans loved their chemistry so much, they turned the couple’s relationship into a product which eventually led to Kristen and Robert to break up after the Twilight series ended.

The duo featured in Twilight, Eclipse, New Moon and Breaking Dawn Part One and Two. The supernatural vampire fantasy drama was a huge hype among youths across the globe during its screening years.

