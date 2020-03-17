Khloe Kardashian To Leave The Past Behind & Reunite With Ex-Hubby Tristan Thompson? Truth Unveiled!

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods is one of the most famous controversies of all time. The scandal took place last year when Jordyn made out with Tristan at a party and things went downhill between Woods and Kardijenners.

Keeping everything apart, Khloe is currently focusing on her daughter with Tristan named True Thompson. She recently shared a picture on Instagram with True and captioned it, “🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊”

A fan asked Khloe in comments on the same picture if she’s getting back with Tristan and wrote, “Does this mean there back together”, to which Khloe replied, “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Now a source closed to E!News has revealed where the two stands in terms of relationship and said, “Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back;” however, an insider revealed, “wants what he can’t have.”

“He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up,” the source said at the time. “Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He’s trying to make up for it. He sends Khloe gifts and flatters her with compliments. She’s in a great place in her life where she’s focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She’s not interested in giving him another chance. She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all,” the source added.

Tell us in the comments section below if you want to see Khloe and Tristan back together.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!