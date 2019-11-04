Joker 2 HAPPENING? Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want To Do A Sequel & It’s Heartbreaking

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker is cited as one of the best films of this year. The audience loved his portrayal of Prince of Crime aka Arthur Fleck. A huge audience is rooting for the actor to win an Oscar for his performance in the film.

The climax of the Joker is bang on and hard-hitting. It lingers on your mind for a long time after the film ends. So the way it ends, a lot of fans are expecting a sequel to it. But the Gladiator actor said that he doesn’t want to do the sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix told LA Times’ The Envelope, “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that’s ridiculous.” Joaquin revealed that the film’s director Todd Phillips used to talk about the possibility of a sequel while they were shooting Joker.

The actor shared, “Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels. “In the second or third week of shooting, I was like: ‘Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There’s way too much to explore.’ It was kind of in jest — but not really.”

Well, it looks like there really won’t be a sequel until Joaquin changes his mind and we hope he does!

Meanwhile, the film beat Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool to become the highest R-rated movie ever. On this news, Ryan shared a post congratulating Phoenix which reads, “R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to…”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!