Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.

A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod “are getting married this summer”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

This is not the first time the couple is reported to be eyeing a summer wedding. Back in 2017, Life & Style magazine claimed that the pair were planning a romantic wedding in Cuba.

A source told the magazine that the two of them “know what they want, and they want to be husband and wife, sooner rather than later. They’ll be married in the summer!”

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed their romance in the spring of 2017.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York in May the same year. Two years later, they announced their engagement, with her sharing intimate photos of their beach proposal on social media.

The wedding will be Lopez’s fourth and Rodriguez’s second.

