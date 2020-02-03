Love Aaj Kal Star Sara Ali Khan’s Floral Outfit Is The Perfect Fit For A Date Night

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and has been making astonishing fashion statements. The actress has an unmatched fashion sense that is loved by one and all.

Taking to her Instagram Sara Ali Khan shared, “Post weekend posing. Pre week pondering. Either way- #nomore #mondayblues LoveAajKal”

Sara Ali Khan donned a white silk bleeding printed wide-legged pant and an oversized shirt with a front knot. Giving a little more colour to her sartorial pick, the actress paired it with hot pink pumps. Sara kept her make-up minimal and had her hair half rolled up and half-open.

Sara Ali Khan has beautifully brought every character that she has played to life and the accolades that she has received reflect that which also shows the success that she has garnered for herself ever since the debut.

On the work front, Bollywood’s buzz girl Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali ‘s romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No.1’, respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.

