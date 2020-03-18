Jared Leto Was Already Isolated When Coronavirus Outbreak Happened & THIS Is What He Has To Say On Facing The Reality

Hollywood star Jared Leto was on a silent meditation retreat and totally missed out on the coronavirus pandemic news.

Leto tweeted early Tuesday that “12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc,” he wrote. “We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” reports cnn.com.

The actor is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and told his followers he “Walked out yesterday into a very different world.”

“One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing — to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

The star had a message for us all as he continues to catch up.

“Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Leto was scheduled to be next seen in his starring role in the film “Moribus.”