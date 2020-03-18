Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover To Be Remade In Hindi By Karan Johar?

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover before its release had created quite buzz all across, the film which was considered to be one of the biggest releases in Vijay Deverakonda’s young career, failed to impress cine goers. The film which released last year on Valentine’s day failed to garner decent collection at the box office and didn’t last long in theatres.

The latest buzz related to World Famous Lover is that it seems like Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is quite impressed with Vijay’s last release, and is planning for its Hindi remake, with few changes in it to suit the Hindi audience.

Reportedly, the makers are in talks with the makers of the original for the remake rights.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

World Famous Lover helmed by Kranthi Madhav has Catherina Tresa, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite in lead.

For those unversed, Karan Johar has also attained the remake rights of Vijay’s Dear Comrade which released in mid-2019.

On the work front, Karan is busy helming Hindi venture Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with preparations of his next which has been tentatively titled Fighter. It was only recently when the actor wrapped up the schedule of the romantic action drama in Mumbai.

The Vijay starrer has Ananya Panday as its leading lady. The film is being helmed by Puri Jagganadh and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!