It’s Martin Scorsese VS MCU Fans At The Oscars 2020! The Irishman & Avengers: Endgame To Lock Horns

The battle between the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and filmmaker Martin Scorsese seems hard to settle down anytime soon as post Scorsese’s hard-hitting remarks on Marvel’s movies, an interesting face-off to take place at 92nd Academy Awards i.e. Oscars 2020 between MCU’s Avengers: Endgame and Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Yes! You heard that right both Avengers: Endgame and The Irishman are selected amongst the top 20 films for the Oscars in the Best VFX category. The list will get reduced to top 5 and will be revealed on 13th January 2020.

The competition will be quite interesting to look out for especially after the episode of Martin Scorsese’s ‘theme park’ comment on Marvel movies.

Other movies in the list include- Ad Astra, The Aeronauts, Aladdin, Alita: Battle Angel, Captain Marvel, Cats, Dumbo, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Ford v Ferrari, Gemini Man, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Lion King, Men in Black: International, Midway, 1917, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

In October, Scorsese spoke with Empire magazine about his views towards the Marvel movies, expressing that he regards them as “not cinema” and likens them to “theme parks”. Since his initial remarks, Scorsese repeated the “theme parks” analogy at the BFI London Film Festival.

Reacting to it, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige, Marvel Chief Creative Officer and the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said, “I think that’s not true. I think it’s unfortunate.”

