Radhe’s Villain Randeep Hooda Reveals Details Of His Accident On The Sets Of Salman Khan Starrer

The Internet world was sent into a frenzy when fans got to know that their favourite star Randeep Hooda, who will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe, got injured on the sets. The actor was rushed to the hospital immediately after he suffered from a slight dislocation. Randeep was admitted to Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

The incident took place earlier this week and the actor is doing fine and is in a good state now. Post his recovery, the actor has now revealed how he actually got hurt. He revealed that he caused further damage to his body by giving more takes of a shot after the accident.

As we all know by now that the makers have invited a special Korean stunt team to design the action sequences of Salman Khan’s Radhe and it was during a scene with them when Randeep had hurt himself. Talking to Pinkvilla, Randeep was quoted saying, “The Korean action director and his team are a stickler for perfection and had to get a long sequence in a single shot. A co-actor jumped on my back with all his might and weight in the heat of the moment bringing all the weight down on one knee at an awkward angle. Dislocating the patella.”

He further added, “Tried to do more takes after but that caused more damage till I had to be carried off the set on people’s shoulders.” Randeep Hooda also informed that the shoot for Radhe is likely to start anytime soon as he is currently on bed rest. “Second opinions are being sought and should resume shooting ASAP,” he said.

If speculations are to be believed, Radhe is an action-packed drama and will have four to five action sequences which will include smoke fight, gunshots, hand to hand combat and the much loved Salman going shirtless in a fight. The scene this time will have Randeep face Salman.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Disha Patani alongside Salman and Randeep. Set to hit the screen on Eid 2020, Radhe has become of the most anticipated projects.The film is an official remake of the Korean dram The Outlaws.

