Instagram Broke Down When Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel Green Made Her Debut, Imagine If Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing Makes His Instagram Debut!!!

FRIENDS fame Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green made her Instagram debut last week and took it by storm. At one point Instagram broke down and fans around the globe complained that they couldn’t follow her or visit her profile. All the other cast members of sitcom Friends including Courtney Cox aka Monica Geller, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay (Princess Consuela Banana Hammock) are on Instagram except for Aniston and ‘Sarcasm King’ Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing.

I wasn’t a FRIENDS fan and used to get really irritated when people around me used to talk about it. I never really understood the hype around the show unless I got lost in those 10 seasons of ‘life’. Yes, I didn’t reveal it to my ‘friends’ because you know how judgy people can get about it but I ended up crying my heart out to the last episode of “Friends”. (P.S I think I don’t know how to use ” ” this. Please correct me if I am wrong “Friends”)

From the time I started watching the show, they have been there for me for consoling me whenever I felt homesick, during breakups, during PMS, during bad workdays, during those mean fights with my girlfriends. They rightly said, “I’ll be there for you”.

Well, today I’m writing this article because after Jennifer there’s only one person who left from the cast who hasn’t joined social media yet, Matthew Perry. Instagram broke down when Jenny made her debut, imagine what happens when this sarcasm king debuts on Instagram. I can’t wait to witness this day and I hope this comes asap!

Will he still help Joey with his daily life problems? Would he still mock Monica for his O.C.D? Well, one thing is for sure that he won’t give us reasonable advice but he might just help us with his sarcastic comment. Can’t Wait for the man from Yemen Road, Yemen to join his fun fam at Instagram.

Meanwhile, here’s a fun clip of Matthew Perry speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about beating up Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau.

Let us all share this article and make him come on Instagram.

