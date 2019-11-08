Hey Upper East-Siders! Guess Who’s Returning With Gossip Girl’s Reboot?

Hollywood star Kristen Bell will be back as a narrator in the upcoming “Gossip Girl” reboot, and she looks forward to returning to the world of the teen drama.

The hit and subversive drama “Gossip Girl” is getting new life with a revival series on HBO Max. Bell will again take on the role of the narrator, which she did throughout the run of the original series.

While Bell only appeared on-screen one time, playing herself in the series finale, the actress served as the voice of the anonymous author of the “Gossip Girl” website that served as the centre of the show’s premise.

The original “Gossip Girl”, which ended in 2012 after six seasons, was based on the novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar. It was about the antics of a group of teens from Manhattan.

Bell said the voice of the narrator is really “the catty version” of her own voice, to compliment the nature of the show, and she can’t wait to get back into it.

“It’s such a fun show to watch, and it’s going to be on HBO Max and we’re going to start in the spring. I’m really excited,” etonline.com quoted Bell as saying.

The new series is set eight years after the original show’s finale and will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. The show will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

Bell is also looking forward to “Frozen 2“, in which she has reprised the voice role of Anna. The film is slated to open in the theatres later this month.

