Is Parth Samthaan’s Girlfriend Ariah Agarwal Insecure Of Ex Erica Fernandes?

Parth Samthaan has always been a hot topic of discussion amongst people. From his work to his personal life, everything has been under scrutiny. Recently, Parth headlined the news for his relationship status. The actor was initially dating his Kasuatii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes and post their break up, he moved on with Ariah Agarwal.

This was big news for all his fans but wait till you hear this out! SpotboyE reports that Ariah is now having sleepless nights because she feels that Parth might be growing close to Erica again.

Reports in SpotboyE suggested that Ariah is growing suspicious of Parth reigniting equation with Erica. Seemingly, Parth and Erica have been spending a lot of time with each other, even off the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets and this has triggered the suspicion. The recent pictures on Parth’s Instagram, where he posted a selfie with Erica on Diwali day has left fans wondering anyway.

“Ariah has not confronted Parth yet about her doubts and has not expressed what’s going on inside her but she is troubled. She fears that Parth and Erica may get back. Ariah was not very pleased with their pictures together with Pooja Banerjee at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash and now these pictures on social media which Parth posted during his Diwali celebrations have left her a bit baffled,” a source close to Ariah told SpotBoyE.

Also, last night, the duo was dancing like there’s no tomorrow at Pooja Banerjee’s birthday bash.

“Clearly, with all of this happening around her, seeds of suspicion have been sown in Ariah’s mind and she is not feeling very comfortable at the moment. It’s human nature, can’t blame her,” added the source.

