Gina Rodriguez Apologises For Using N-word While Singing In Instagram Video

After facing backlash for using the N-word in one of her Instagram videos, “Jane the Virgin” fame actress Gina Rodriguez has apologised to people.

On Tuesday, Gina posted a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done. In the now-deleted video, she uttered the word “nigger”, while rapping along to the song “Ready or not”, reports variety.com.

The video did not go down well with a section of social media users, and they started slamming her.

Now on Wednesday, Gina released an apology statement, saying she has let down the community.

“The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Watching my own video played back at me, has shaken me to my core. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused,” the statement read.

