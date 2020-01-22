FRIENDS Reunion: Basic Theme, Unscripted Plot, HBO Stream & Other Details REVEALED!

If we’ve ever needed some FRIENDS’ goals, who better than Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer? The squad has held each other’s back on-screen as well as off the cameras, and the same can be proved by their friendship that stands strong till date. One thing that fans cannot wait for is an on-screen reunion and we have the details y’all have been craving for!

If recent reports are to be believed, co-creator Marta Kauffman is totally up for a FRIENDS reunion, but there are certain terms and conditions. First and foremost, Marta wants the reunion to be completely unscripted. It should be one that can witness the cast coming together, talking about their best memories and reliving those special moments. Well, a reminiscence of Ross Geller-Rachel Greene’s ‘We were on a break’ tiff to Chandler Bing’s classic proposal to Monica, who wouldn’t want to hear all that went behind the scenes during it? We’re totally in. How about you?

Furthermore, in a conversation with Vulture, she also revealed that the show may stream on HBO’s streaming service. With many developments kicking in, we’re sure things are being worked upon. All we can hope for that moment to come fast forward.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has been marking the headlines lately for her much-awaited reunion with Brad Pitt at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG). The ex-flames were seen having a moment, and the pictures were quick to go viral and literally were breaking the Internet yesterday.

In fact, rumours were doing the round that Brad was in tears the moment Jennifer received her award for The Morning Show, and when heard about it, Aniston was in awe!

