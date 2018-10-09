Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald To Release In India On This Date!

J.K Rowling’s predecessor to the world of Harry Potter releasing Pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Warner Bros Pictures.

When the final Harry Potter film was released, fans worldwide thought it had reached the end of the Potter universe. However, J.K. Rowling gifted Potter fans with something new to get excited about. The story before the story with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them which sets the Wizarding world up for the Harry Potter world.

All set to deep dive further into that world, the makers are now set to release the second installment in the series titled “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on November 16, 2018 in India. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in addition to English.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald promises to be beautifully enchanting experience for every audience members inner kid being the predecessor to the Potter series. The film, based on J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world which was set 70 years before the Harry Potter books, explores the adventure of “magizoologist” Newt Scamander.

David Yates, who also helmed the last four Harry Potter movies and Fantastic Beasts first installment, returns as the director of second in the series of five.

The film which is not re-introduction to the magical world but is the legitimately building off the world J.K Rowling established. The film has Johnny Depp play Grindelwald – the dark and powerful wizard who has once been a friend of Albus Dumbledore played by Jude Law. Oscar winning Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander, one of the first few graduates from Hogwarts way ahead of Harry Potter.

Others in the cast include Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Claudia Kim, ZoëKravitz, Callum Turner, William Nadylam and BrontisJodorowsky.