Did Doctor Strange Have An Agenda Against Avengers? The Latest Theory Suggests So

MCU’S last outing Avengers Endgame created history at the global box office. Since then fans have been speculating the future of some of their mighty Avengers. And one fan has come up with a dark theory, which suggests that Doctor Strange let some of the Avengers die for the greater good of the earth.

The theory, suggested by Reddit user RoxLOLZ, argues that Doctor Strange lied and saw multiple victories over Thanos in those 14,000,605 futures. And decided to go ahead with the one where there are least Avengers alive, maybe because he saw some of the Avengers going dark in Future. According to comics, the possibility of Captain America turning out to be a Hydra Agent and a superior Iron Man storyline it is more likely that Dr Strange saw something of that front.

Thousands of fans come up with many theories, but this one has a very high probability to be true because, after the snap from Infinity War, Thanos may have used the time stone to see the same thing Dr Strange saw, where Avengers being Victorious over him multiple times. So he destroyed the stones, releasing an energy blast to awaken a sleeping Galactus. Well, we can only wonder what Dr Strange had in mind.

Even though Avengers Endgame changed the rules of the box office, but the film earned only one academy award nomination. MCU’s next is much awaited Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead, the film hits the theatres on April 24, 2020.

