Did Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion At SAG Awards Bother Angelina Jolie? Check Out Her Reaction

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion at the SAG Awards has made all their fans super happy. As soon as the pictures were shared on the internet, Brad and Jennifer fans couldn’t keep calm. Many people are hoping for them to be back together while the other half is happy to see them being back to friends again.

The internet was full of lovely comments as well as memes with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s photos. Some people even made jokes using FRIENDS reference that ‘I Hate Rachel Club’ is now officially over as the duo is friends. Well, that’s the fans’ reactions which is quite positive.

However, what is Bratt Pitt’s second ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s reaction to her ex-husband and former wife’s meet and greet? Well, she isn’t bothered at all. Yes, that’s right! As reported by Hollywood Life, a source close to Angelina Jolie mentioned, “Angelina doesn’t care about Jen and Brad’s reunion at the SAGs. She already knew that they were friends and isn’t going to let it eat at her.”

The source further added, “She doesn’t look for drama and is focused on her kids and her work. The rest of it is just noise.”

Well, that’s good to know that there is no bitterness from her side and the others too.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt won The SAG award for Best Male Actor in a Supporting role for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston won Best Female Actor In A Drama Series Award for her act in ‘The Morning Show’.

What do you have to say about Brad and Jen’s reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

