Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Gifts 2 Lakhs To Padma Shri Recipient & Firefighter Bipin Ganatra

Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Neha Kakkar is one of the judges on the show this season.

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode of Indian Idol 11 was shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several armymen, police personnels, life guards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha Kakkar’s noble gesture that became the talking point.

On the episode of Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Bipin Ganatra, who is a fire fighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.

“The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us,” Neha Kakkar said.

Earlier, Neha headlined the news when Indian Idol’s host Aditya Narayan’s parents came on the sets of the show. Father Udit Narayan had praised Neha Kakkar and asked her hand in marriage for his son Aditya.

Indian Idol 11 airs on Sony TV.

