Comedian Amy Schumer Remembers An Instance Of Threatening Her Trainer For Intense Workouts

Comedian Amy Schumer has shared a funny anecdote of the time she threatened her trainer for indulging her in intense workout sessions.

During the season finale of her “3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast, Amy spoke about the hilarious story of how, when her personal trainer AJ Fisher gave her workouts that were too demanding, she got her legal team involved, reports eonline.com.

She even took to Instagram to share the incident with her followers.

“I mentioned that as a joke I had my lawyer, and who I love, draft a cease and desist to my trainer @ajcorectology because I thought the workouts were so hard. I jokingly threatened to do it during our workouts for months. This is it! I love my lawyer,” said Amy.

However, on a serious note Amy had praise for her trainer. “Aj is an amazing trainer and is the reason I feel strong and good and have recovered from my herniated discs and C-section. Was this is a wasteful use of resources? Very very much, so but it brought me so much joy,” she wrote.

Amy has been balancing her career as a stand-up comedian with acting assignments quite successfully. She will next be seen in the upcoming drama “The Humans”, written and directed by Stephen Karam and based on his one-act play of the same name.

The film stars Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun and June Squibb.

