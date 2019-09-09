 Christian Bale Has Some SERIOUS Advice For Robert ‘Batman’ Pattinson

Christian Bale gave a thumbs up to Robert Pattinson stepping into the shoes of Batman

The news that Twilight star Robert Pattinson was roped in as the new face for Batman took everybody by storm. While many are looking forward to seeing him in the new avatar, others cringed on the new casting. Robert’s ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stuart even expressed how she is happy for Robert and said that she is looking forward to seeing him as Batman. Now, joining the bandwagon is ex-batman, Christain Bale.

Christian Bale seems to fantasy the idea of Pattinson as the Batman. Christian, during his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019, shared his thoughts on the new Batman casting and gave Pattinson his approval. He communicated that he feels Robert is a good choice for the role and it is a very interesting casting. Bale said, “Oh, good. Good choice, he’s interesting. I’m sure he’ll come up with something interesting.”

He did not stop at that and gave Pattinson a piece of advice as well. He said, “Oh, same as for Ben Affleck. Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

With Bale’s approval, we think the Batman fans can now breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to the new Batman. Pattinson is currently working with the ace filmmaker on Tenet.

