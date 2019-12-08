Channing Tatum Enjoys ‘Magical’ Daddy-Daughter Outing, Watches Disney’s Frozen

Actor Channing Tatum had a “magical” time with his daughter at the “Frozen” musical.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from his outing to see “Frozen” on Broadway with his six-year-old daughter, Everly, reports etonline.com.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tatum’s slideshow features his little girl — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — all dressed up in her Elsa costume and blonde, braided wig.

“Ok frozen the musical = seriously magical,” the 39-year-old actor wrote alongside the post.

“The entire cast is so talented it’s kind of unreal. I have no words.”

The actor’s fun day with Everly comes soon after he filed a request that he and Dewan meet with a counsellor once a month to help schedule their time with Everly and assist in resolving any of their co-parenting issues. The former couple finalised their divorce last month.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!