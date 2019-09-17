“Cancelling Spider-Man Deal A ‘Tragic Mistake’ By Sony”: Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo

In what came as a huge shocker to fans; Sony Pictures and Disney could not work out a deal on financing the Spider Man series. This led to eventual ouster of Tom Holland’s character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And now the director of MCU’s latest outing, Avengers Endgame, Joe Russo has called this a tragic mistake on the part of Sony Pictures. The director has been quoted by Toronto Sun saying, “It was a tenuous, fraught union throughout the whole process. Stepping back and trying to be objective as possible, I think it’s a tragic mistake on Sony’s part to think that they can replicate Kevin [Feige]’s penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years. I think it’s a big mistake.”

The much loved Spiderman, essayed by Tom Holland made his MCU debut with Joe and Anthony Russo’s Captain America: Civil War. The actor had in a recent interview shared his perspective on the situation. He said, “I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill, and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

A Sony Executive had infact said that the studio was confident about being able to continue the franchise without the involvement of the MCU.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!