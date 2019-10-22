BREAKING! Marvel May Replace Jeremy Renner AKA Hawkeye Amid Drug & Mental Health Issues Claimed By His Wife

Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye is one of the main leading heroes of Marvel and played a prominent role in killing Thanos earlier this year in Avengers: Endgame. The movie has broken almost every record after the release and is the highest grossers of all time worldwide. Marvel Studios revealed their future plans for Hawkeye as they announced a standalone web series of the superhero character and Jeremy seemed quite excited about the same.

However lately, Jeremy has been in the news for not so good reasons. He is fighting with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco for the custody of his 6-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner. Going by the recent reports, Marvel is considering replacing Renner from further movies and web series. Marvel is considering this amid allegations of drug abuse and mental health issues claimed by his ex-wife.

Sonni had filed a motion in court for the sole custody of their daughter alleging that Renner regularly abuses cocaine and alcohol. She also revealed an incident where Renner had put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself.

In a statement, Jeremy denied the accusations levied on him by his ex-wife. His statement reads, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Considering the family-image of parent company, Walt Disney Studios, Marvel might take this harsh decision.

