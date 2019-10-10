Breaking Bad Movie El Camino’s Director Vince Gilligan Solves The Mystery Whether Walter White Is Dead Or Not

We have to wait just one more day for the Breaking Bad movie El Camino. Directed by Vince Gilligan, the movie stars Aaron Paul in the lead role.

El Camino will take the story forward to what happens to Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman’s character after he escapes from the compound. In the last episode of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White shoots himself. However, fans have their different theories about Walt’s death and him being alive.

From the day El Camino was announced, BB fans want to know if Walt is dead or not. Well, on The Rich Eisen Show, Vince Gilligan finally cleared the mystery and everyone’s query regarding Walter’s death.

He said, “I’m gonna give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much. Yes, Walter White is dead.” About working with Aaron Paul again, the director said that he’s very talented and a good guy.

Meanwhile, in an interview with TV Guide, actor Aaron Paul revealed that he rewatched only one episode of Breaking Bad to shoot for El Camino. The actor shared, “I know the story so well, I only had to rewatch one episode to try and understand where [Jesse] was at. And it was actually the episode that happens around the first scene of this film, so I had to rewatch this episode to understand his mindset, but that was it. Everything else was in my head.”

