Brad Pitt Apologizes To Jennifer Aniston For Past Mistakes, Are They Ready To Take The Next Step?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have become a hot topic of discussion amongst the media and fans. Their latest appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2020 was a big highlight and people have not been able to stop discussing the possibilities of them getting back.

The two have been often spotted together post Brad’s split with Angelina and people have been anticipating that all is well between the ex-couple now. Buzz is that Brad had even reflected on his wrong doing and realised what he had done wrong in his relationship with Jennifer. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has even apologised to the Friends actress.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together. Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship.”

“He truly takes ownership of his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on,” revealed the source. Right now, they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends since their divorces.”

“They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out,” concluded the source.

Earlier, a source had revealed that Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie doesn’t care about Jen and Brad’s reunion at the SAGs. She already knew that they were friends and isn’t going to let it eat at her.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!