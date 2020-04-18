Avengers: Endgame Actor Sebastian Stan AKA Bucky Barnes Gives Us An Update On Avengers 5 & We’re Excited!

After Avengers: Endgame, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier will be seen in Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series also stars Anthony Mackie who will reprise his role as Falcon and possibly, Captain America. In the climax of Endgame, we saw Chris Evans’ Captain America giving his shield to Falcon.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is a part of Marvel’s Phase 4 projects. Last year, at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced all the Phase 4 projects but there was nothing said about Avengers 5. So, will there be any 5th Avengers movie? Will the fans witness all the superheroes teaming up as they did in the past several times? Well, Seb’s answer has built hopes.

Recently, Captain America: Civil War actor conducted an Instagram live with Variety. The actor was asked by fans if there’s any Avengers 5 movie happening. Sebastian Stan answered, “Oh I know nothing. You know I know nothing about that. You know, I’m just… I’m just a man.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor further shared, “We’ve got to figure out a couple of other missions first before we even get there. I gotta deal with this other person that I have to deal with. It’s been nice to have a break from [Anthony Mackie]… But we got to figure out some adventures together first before we get there.”

So there’s going to be a lot of drama, action and adventures for the superheroes to give us an Avengers 5 movie. This update from Stan means there is a plan for a 5th Avengers film. One can only hope that it happens soon.

Meanwhile, talking about Stan and Mackie’s series ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’, it was going to stream on Disney+ from August this year. However, the production work of the series had to stop last month due to the ongoing crisis. It is still not clear if Marvel will release the show in August or not.

