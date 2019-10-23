Are Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber’s Cryptic Posts A Hint Of A Cold War Between The Two – Courtesy: Justin Bieber?

Today morning turned out to be a blissful one for Selena Gomez fans as she released her music video titled, Lose You To Love Me. While the song has already been garnering appreciation, many are terming it to be a dig at Justin Bieber or a final goodbye to the ex-flame by Selena. Now, Hailey Bieber seems to have come into the play. Read on.

Soon after Selena released the song, Hailey took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of Summer Walker’s song I’ll kill you. For the unversed, the lyrics of the song read, “You don’t want no problems, I wish a bitch would.. Tryna come between us, it won’t end up good” and it’s only got us wonder who is it targeted towards!

However, the Back To You singer’s got her comeback and it’s as dignified as it could ever be. Selena shared a note on her stories consisting the good things that Jesus taught her. But what caught our attention is the line, “See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today… not the next.”

Meanwhile, Selena herself mentioned that the song Lose You To Love Me has been inspired by her life moments ever since she released her last single, Back To You (2018). “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she wrote.

The song which released 3 hours ago in India, already has garnered 460K views, 596K likes, and over 52,000 comments.

