Angry Robert Downey Jr. Aka Iron Man Fans Sign Petition In Thousands To Get Him Recognised In Oscars 2020

Marvel Cinematic Universe enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. The fact has been established over and over again with the release of every Marvel film hitting the cinemas in the past decade or so. However, with Avengers: Endgame doing historic business worldwide this year, everyone had to sit down and take notice. We are still not over Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man’s death.

Iron Man aka Tony Stark, one of the Avengers played by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr has also become an integral part of everyone’s lives in all these years. And after Iron Man sacrificed his life in the Endgame to save humanity, Robert Downey Jr saw an incredible increase in the number of fans. There’s a legacy attached with the name of Iron Man and people love his character from bottom of their heart.

This is the reason that fans were left shocked when his name was not nominated for the upcoming Academy Awards. This was even more shocking because Disney has pushed Avengers: Endgame for 13 categories including Best Director and Best Film but there was no Robert Downey Jr. for playing the immortal role of Iron Man.

As a result, thousands of fans have joined to sign a petition on Change.org which pushes Robert Downey’s recognition at the Oscars for the Best Actor award. The petition was started by Diana Whatley months back but has picked up the heat only now as per the requirement of time.

“We, the undersigned, were so moved by Mr. Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame that we believe he is unquestionably deserving of the Academy’s Award for Best Actor. The creative choices he made and immense depth of emotional energy he infused in Tony Stark forged an unforgettable experience for the viewers,” the petition reads.

Many fans even took to Twitter to share their displeasure on Robert Downey’s name being ignored for Oscars 2020. Have a look at some of the tweets-

Joaquin Phoenix and Robert Downey JR deserve oscars this year man — Jay howard (@jaypvi22) October 5, 2019

You forgot Best Actor and that should be the man, the legend, Robert Downey Jr. — Jack Bruttomesso (@jbrutto11) October 3, 2019

Robert Downey Jr deserves at least an Oscar nomination based solely on his monologue about how much he couldn't trust Steve when Thanos showed up in Infinity War #AvengersEndgame — 🍫Samantha🍕 (@ZuuuuperSam) October 3, 2019

The Russos:''Robert Downey Jr should be nominated for Best Actor'' Marvel Studios pic.twitter.com/bfNzh46mVB — The hype for Terminator:Dark Fate has begun. (@niklander2) October 3, 2019

I think Robert Downey Jr's performance in Endgame is the best in the MCU and one of the best in any superhero movie. So yeah, I think the man deserves an Oscar nomination. Ya'll can stay mad. pic.twitter.com/pKuLuBpWuh — Joseph Solano #ZoriiBlissGang (@DoctorRagnarok) October 3, 2019

